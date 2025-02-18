Udayagiri stone-pelting incident: Accused who had posted offensive photo on social media granted bail

February 18, 2025

Udayagiri Police Station Sub-Inspector transferred

Mysuru: Satish alias Panduranga, who has been accused of uploading an offensive photo on social media, triggering a mob attack on Udayagiri Police Station, was granted bail by the 2nd Additional Civil Court yesterday. Advocate H.M. Bhaskar represented him in court.

On Feb. 10, after the offensive post surfaced, a large crowd gathered in front of the Udayagiri Police Station, demanding Satish’s arrest.

However, the Udayagiri Police had already registered a suo moto case and took him into custody. The City Police shared details of the arrest on their official Facebook page.

However, the protesters clashed verbally with the Police, attempting to storm the Police Station. Some pelted stones, prompting senior officers, including City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, to intervene swiftly.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Rupesh of Udayagiri Police Station has been transferred to the Automation Centre at the City Police Commissioner’s Office.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar ordered the transfer following allegations of negligence. Rupesh had reportedly brought Satish to the Police Station over his objectionable post but failed to take action for an entire day. This delay led to rising tensions and ultimately, the unrest, sources said.