848 sites for Jnanaganga Co-operative Society: Nothing illegal about land deal: H.V. Rajeev

September 15, 2024

Mysuru: Responding to allegations of misuse of power levelled on former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman and Jnanaganga House Building Co-operative Society President H.V. Rajeev by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, the former clarified that there was nothing illegal about the land deals.

Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa had accused Rajeev of ignoring Government orders to release 848 sites to Jnanaganga House Building Co-operative Society and completing their Khata and registration processes within two days.

At a press conference held at Pramati Hillview Academy this morning, Rajeev asserted that the Jnanaganga House Building Co-operative Society’s site allotments were entirely legal.

He clarified that 848 sites did not receive their Khata in a single day but were processed legitimately within nine days, as detailed in the technical report. He dismissed the allegations made by the previous MUDA Commissioner, Dr. D.B. Natesh, as entirely false.

Rajeev explained that the approval for the 848 sites occurred during a period when he was not presiding over MUDA meetings to avoid any conflict of interest. He emphasised that the Jnanaganga House Building Co-operative Society paid the market rate for the sites and did not encroach on Government land or PTCL land [under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act].

Srivatsa had alleged that, in a letter to the Government dated Feb. 22, 2022, Dr. Natesh claimed Rajeev misused his authority, acted beyond his jurisdiction, and defied Government orders and zonal regulations. The letter also stated that five files related to the Jnanaganga House Building Cooperative Society’s layout were kept in Rajeev’s office for a month and a half and were not returned to the Commissioner’s Office.

In response, Rajeev said, “I was unaware of the Commissioner’s letter to the Government. In cases where MUDA board meetings followed a 50:50 ratio, there were no irregularities. Any errors in the 50:50 cases distributed without MUDA approval should be investigated. Moreover, several irregularities occurred during Natesh’s tenure as MUDA Commissioner.”

Rajeev concluded, “I have brought these irregularities to the Government’s attention, which is why accusations have been made against me. There was no good rapport between Natesh and me; our relationship deteriorated once he began engaging in misappropriation.”

Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa and former Corporator K.V. Mallesh were present.