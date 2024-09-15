International Day of Democracy: 58-km human chain in Mysuru

September 15, 2024

Mysuru: The massive human chain organised as part of International Day of Democracy this morning saw the participation of thousands of people including students from various schools and colleges, NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers, teachers, Pourakarmikas and officials.

The event was jointly organised by the State Government, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Department of Public Instruction and Department of Social Welfare.

The 58-km human chain stretched across Mysuru district, beginning at Siddalingapura on the outskirts of Mysuru and ending at the Chamarajanagar district border in T. Narasipur taluk. Over 60,000 volunteers linked hands in a continuous line that passed through Siddalingapura, Fountain Circle, Manipal Hospital Junction, Town Hall, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Hardinge Circle, Mysuru Zoo, Karangi Lake, Sangolli Rayananna Circle, Lalitha Mahal Palace arch, T. Narasipur Road, Nadanahalli, Chikkahalli, Varuna, Varakodu, Duddagere and T. Narasipur, culminating at the Chamarajanagar border.

The human chain formation, which began at 9.57 am, concluded at around 10.03 am.

Volunteers, holding placards reading “We will strengthen Democracy to save Freedom, Equality, Brotherhood,” chanted “Jai Hind” thrice during the event. Authorities deployed several KSRTC buses to transport students and participants to various locations across the district and officers were stationed at key points to ensure smooth coordination.

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, who inaugurated the event, described the formation of the human chain as a historic moment and urged people to unite to protect Democracy.

“Our Constitution is among the best in the world, serving the largest Democracy. This programme, organised by the State Government, aims to raise awareness about Democracy among students and the public,” he said.

Dasara Elephants brought out of Mysore Palace for Jumboo Savari practice, were part of the celebrations in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The Mysuru event was part of a Statewide celebration aimed at forming the longest human chain, stretching 2,500 km from Bidar in the north to Chamarajanagar in the south.

Attendees included Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Hegde, Legislators D. Ravishankar, K. Harishgowda, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP Vishnuvardhan, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, ADC Shivaraju and others.

Traffic congestion

The celebrations led to significant traffic disruptions, with vehicles being stranded and others having to detour. Vehicular movement was restricted from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to T. Narasipur Road for the human chain formation and those travelling to T. Narasipur were rerouted via Bannur. Traffic was also diverted at several other city locations.

BJP, JD(S) refrain

Elected representatives from the BJP and JD(S), including Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa, G.D. Harish Gowda and MLCs K. Vivekananda and C.N. Manjegowda, abstained from participating in the event.