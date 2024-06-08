Cylinder crushing in residential area: MCC blamed for negligence

June 8, 2024

Cylinders to be shifted to Karwar

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the incident of a chlorine gas leak, people of the area and the public have blamed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials for their lackadaisical attitude, which has led to the proliferation of illegal scrap yards.

Questions arise regarding the safety of crushing cylinders at these yards adjacent to residential areas. Had the leaked gas been poisonous, the possibility of loss of lives could not have been ruled out. These concerns weigh heavily on the minds of general public.

The District Administration should take serious action before another major incident occurs. With MCC officials seemingly inactive, the public have demanded swift action, especially considering the frequent minor accidents reported in scrap yards.

Cylinders to be shifted to Karwar: With Mysuru city lacking the technology for safe disposal of chlorine gas cylinders, authorities are considering shifting the cylinders in question to Karwar in Uttara Kannada district.

The cylinders will likely be moved to Karwar this afternoon, where professionals handle the crushing of cylinders by releasing the leftover gas into the sea, according to reports.

A total of six cylinders have been relocated to a vacant plot located approximately 150 metres from the site of the incident, near Varuna Canal. The Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada has been contacted and steps are being taken to transport the cylinders to Karwar today.