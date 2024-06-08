Scrap cylinders bought at Davangere auction

June 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mohammed, the owner of the scrap shop where the incident occurred, had purchased old machinery, chlorine cylinders and other equipment in an auction from the water purification unit of Davangere City Corporation three months ago. He had stored them in the shed of his shop, which were then taken out for crushing at about 6 pm. Prior to crushing the cylinders, the valves were opened, leading to the leak of left over gas, confirmed City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

A similar incident two years ago

In a similar incident that occurred two years ago on March 8, 2022, over 70 people fell ill when the valves of chlorine cylinders, kept near Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) adjacent to the Railway Department staff quarters in Yadavagiri, got cut, resulting in the leakage of a large quantity of chemicals.

Following the gas leak, those passing by on KRS Road, staff of VVWW, and residents of Railway Quarters, totalling over 70 people, fell ill. They were all treated at Railway Hospital, K.R. Hospital, and private hospitals.

Traffic was prohibited on the stretch of KRS Road for some time, while Fire and Emergency Services personnel took preventive measures to stop the spread of gas. A retired employee of VVWW succeeded in closing the valve before shifting the cylinders to another place.