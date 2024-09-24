1,500 drones to create a sky-high spectacle

September 24, 2024

Mysuru: This year, the world-famous Mysuru Dasara is set to dazzle visitors with an extraordinary new attraction — a stunning drone show featuring 1,500 drones lighting up the night sky.

District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, during the release of the Dasara illumination posters at Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) office last evening, emphasised that the festival continues to be one of the most anticipated events of the State, drawing tourists from across the globe.

“The Dasara illumination remains a major highlight of the festival, transforming the city of Mysuru into a glittering spectacle for 21 days,” the Minister remarked. This year, the CESC team has made exceptional efforts to enhance the beauty of the city with a vast network of lights.

A remarkable 130 kilometres of illumination will adorn Mysuru, including the decoration of 100 traffic circles and the creation of 65 artistic replicas.

With a budget of Rs. 6.5 crore, this year’s lighting display will require a temporary power connection of 2,881 kVA and an estimated consumption of 2,42,012 units of electricity, making it one of the most ambitious illuminations to date.

Electric Chariot

Adding to the grandeur of this year’s Dasara celebrations, an electric chariot (Vidyuth Ratha) illuminated with lights will parade through the city.

This chariot, set to be inaugurated on Oct. 3, will showcase information about essential duties of ‘Power Man,’ household electricity, solar-powered agricultural pump sets, electricity safety and Government schemes including Gruha Jyothi. The chariot will traverse Mysuru’s roads and circles for 10 days, educating the public while enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Safety and innovation

CESC Chairman and Srirangapatna MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda highlighted the uniqueness of this year’s illumination efforts.

“In addition to the traditional lighting, the drone display will be a major draw. The company responsible for this show has previously created similar displays in Varanasi and Haridwar, presenting up to 15 breath-taking designs. We have placed special emphasis on safety and ensuring that the 2024 Dasara illumination is an unforgettable experience.”

He added that the Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam will be illuminated for 21 days. The splendid display of lighting and colour will be an added attraction to the visitors who come to the KRS Dam in the evening.

The event was attended by key district officials, including Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, CESC Managing Director G. Sheela, Technical Director K.M. Munigopal Raju, Financial Director Sheikh Mahimulla, and Supervising Engineer Sunil Kumar, all of whom expressed confidence in the success of this year’s festivities.

Drone show

For the first time in the history of Dasara, a dazzling drone show will accompany the traditional illuminations. Around 1,500 drones equipped with LED lights will create stunning visual patterns in the sky.

This unique spectacle will be held on Oct. 6, 7, 11 and 12, from 8 pm to 8.15 pm at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. Free entry will be provided for the shows on Oct. 6 and 7, giving spectators an exciting new experience to complement the vibrant Dasara festivities.

BotLab Dynamics, the only drone show company in the country, will present the Dasara drone show. The cost of the drone show is estimated to be between Rs. 2.5 crore and Rs. 3 crore. This team has already successfully conducted drone shows in Varanasi and Haridwar, which were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.