Stage set for Yuva Sambhrama from this evening

September 24, 2024

Kannada film actors Srimurali, Rukmini Vasanth star attractions for inaugural session

Mysuru: The Open Air Theatre at Manasagangothri in the city, is all decked up to host this year’s Dasara Yuva Sambhrama starting this evening.

Yuva Sambhrama, which provides an opportunity for 350 college troupes from across the State to showcase their talent, will be held till Sept. 30 under the theme ‘Kannada Nadu Nudi, Samanathe (Equality), Samvidhana (Constitution), Ekathe (Unity) and Prajaprabhutva (Democracy)’ in an effort to instil confidence among the youth.

Minister speaks

Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who released the posters of Dasara Illumination at the Corporate office of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited at Vijayanagar in the city, also spoke about Yuva Sambhrama.

A total of 470 colleges had applied to perform in Yuva Sambhrama and 350 college troupes among them have been selected to perform in the event. If possible, the officials have been directed to take steps to extend the event for a day, said Mahadevappa.

Illumination of road

The Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee has also illuminated Open Air Theatre Road from Manasagangothri Guest House Junction to Paduvarahalli Junction to attract the audience. About 30 teams comprising more than 200 students from various colleges across the State will be performing in the week-long event.

District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event at 6 pm in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose will be the chief guests.

Ministers K. Venkatesh and Shivaraj S. Tangadagi, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman C. Anil Kumar (Anil Chikkamadu), Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) Chairman C. Puttarangashetty, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) Chairman Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda and Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath will be present along with the legislators of both Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Kannada actors Srimurali and Rukmini Vasanth will be the star attractions for the inaugural session.

Parking arrangements

The organisers have ensured all basic facilities including mobile toilets, drinking water and vehicle parking among others are in place.

The authorities have installed temporary direction boards to make it a hassle-free experience for the visitors to park their vehicles.