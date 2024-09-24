Heritage or hype? Radium paint around Circles sparks debate

September 24, 2024

Painting a 10-ft radius around K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle

Mysuru: In a bid to welcome and captivate visitors for Dasara, large and vibrant paintings are being created around K.R. Circle and Chamaraja Circle. Radium-infused paint is being used to ensure the artwork shines brilliantly at night, enhancing the festival atmosphere.

The task, covering a 10-ft. radius around both Circles, began last night with barricades in place. However, due to heavy traffic this morning, little progress was made. Workers plan to resume after dark when the roads are less congested. The full grandeur of the artwork will only be visible once the painting is completed.

Despite the effort, some commuters have raised concerns about painting over spaces of immense heritage value. They argue that the use of radium paint will cause a garish glare at night, overshadowing the elegance of the historically sculpted Circles.

“While the initiative is well-intentioned, applying it to such cultural and heritage significant landmarks is unfortunate. The officials who sanctioned this project should be held accountable for their disregard for heritage,” remarked one concerned passer-by.