Heritage or hype? Radium paint around Circles sparks debate
News, Top Stories

Heritage or hype? Radium paint around Circles sparks debate

September 24, 2024

Painting a 10-ft radius around K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle

Mysuru: In a bid to welcome and captivate visitors for Dasara, large and vibrant paintings are being created around K.R. Circle and Chamaraja Circle. Radium-infused paint is being used to ensure the artwork shines brilliantly at night, enhancing the festival atmosphere.

The task, covering a 10-ft. radius around both Circles, began last night with barricades in place. However, due to heavy traffic this morning, little progress was made. Workers plan to resume after dark when the roads are less congested. The full grandeur of the artwork will only be visible once the painting is completed.

Despite the effort, some commuters have raised concerns about painting over spaces of immense heritage value. They argue that the use of radium paint will cause a garish glare at night, overshadowing the elegance of the historically sculpted Circles.

“While the initiative is well-intentioned, applying it to such cultural and heritage significant landmarks is unfortunate. The officials who sanctioned this project should be held accountable for their disregard for heritage,” remarked one concerned  passer-by.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching