Online Sale of Dasara Gold Cards, Tickets from Sept. 26 to 30
News

Online Sale of Dasara Gold Cards, Tickets from Sept. 26 to 30

September 24, 2024
  • Gold Card – Rs. 6,500
  • Jumboo Savari at Palace – Rs. 3,500
  • Torchlight Parade – Rs. 1,000

Mysuru: With 10 days left for Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024 to start from Oct.3, the sale of Dasara Gold Cards and tickets will begin online from Sept. 26 to 30. The Gold Cards and tickets to watch Jumboo Savari at Palace premises and Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap will be sold only online, on the official website of Dasara (www.mysoredasara.gov.in).

The Gold Card is priced – Rs. 6,500, ticket to watch Jumboo Savari procession at Palace premises – Rs. 3,500 and Torchlight Parade – Rs. 1,000. Only one person will be allowed entry per Gold Card and ticket.

The Gold Card holders will also be provided entry to visit Palace on other days, along with Mysuru Zoo and Chamundi Hill, it is said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching