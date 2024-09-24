Online Sale of Dasara Gold Cards, Tickets from Sept. 26 to 30

September 24, 2024

Mysuru: With 10 days left for Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024 to start from Oct.3, the sale of Dasara Gold Cards and tickets will begin online from Sept. 26 to 30. The Gold Cards and tickets to watch Jumboo Savari at Palace premises and Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap will be sold only online, on the official website of Dasara (www.mysoredasara.gov.in).

The Gold Card is priced – Rs. 6,500, ticket to watch Jumboo Savari procession at Palace premises – Rs. 3,500 and Torchlight Parade – Rs. 1,000. Only one person will be allowed entry per Gold Card and ticket.

The Gold Card holders will also be provided entry to visit Palace on other days, along with Mysuru Zoo and Chamundi Hill, it is said.