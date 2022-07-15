Crocodile spotted in KRS boating point

July 15, 2022

Srirangapatna: Tension prevailed at the boating point in KRS’ Brindavan Gardens after Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) officials spotted a crocodile in the boating point on Thursday evening.

The CNN officials who have recorded a video of the crocodile’s movement in the boating point, brought it to the notice of their higher officials, who rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and called the Range Forest Officer (RFO) and District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) over the phone and held discussions about capturing the crocodile.

The Forest Department officials are said to have told the CNN officials that it is difficult to capture the crocodile when it is in water and asked the CNN officials to cover the eyes of the croc with a gunny bag when it comes out of the water and inform them, so that they can capture and relocate it.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, CNN Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Abu said that instructions have been given to the CNN staff to keep vigil on the croc and a joint operation involving CNN staff and Forest staff would be conducted soon and the crocodile would be relocated.

As the level of water in Cauvery River has increased, there are chances that the croc may have swam to the boating point from Ranganathittu, Abu added.