Chaturmasya Vrata by Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji begins at Ganapathy Ashram
News

Chaturmasya Vrata by Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji begins at Ganapathy Ashram

July 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Guru Purnima, the two-month-long (July 13 to Sept.10) 19th Chaturmaysa Guru Purnima Vrata Deeksha Programme began at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud road here on Wednesday.

Speaking to presspersons on the occasion, the Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji said ‘we reach our goals only if we follow the path of Guru.’

Pointing out that Guru is loved by everyone, he said that while parents give a biological birth, Guru gives us the birth of knowledge. Noting that a Guru is held in high esteem, he said that we should always tread the path of our Guru.

Guru Purnima is also called Ashada Purnima, he said adding that it was Vyasa, who showed ‘Guru Parampare’. Staying at one place for four months and  practicing non-violence and other traditions is Chaturmasya, the Swamiji added.

Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha further said that Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is currently on a tour of the US and staying in Dallas.

Daily programmes such as Sri Chakra Puja and Maha Ganapathy Homa (7.30 am), Discourse on Yoga Vashishta (8 am) and Special Programmes (7pm) will be held at the Ashram’s Universal Prayer Hall  till Sept.10. This apart, Tailabhisheka to Lord Dattatreya will take place on all Sundays and special prayers on festival days during this period.

For details, call the Ashram on Ph: 0821- 2486486.

