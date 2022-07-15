Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra held in city for first time

July 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Jagannath Rath Yatra is considered to be the most auspicious and religious festival of the year. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour and at the main Temple in Odisha’s Puri, people come from across the world to participate.

This festival is observed on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Ashada. Jagannath Rath Yatra was celebrated in Odisha’s Puri on July 1 and thousands came to Odisha to witness the festivities at the 12-century iconic shrine of Lord Jagannath, hugely revered by the devotees.

For the first time, the Rath Yatra was celebrated in Mysuru this year, adhering to all the rituals associated with the festival. The Car Festival of Mahavishnu Avatar Prabhu Jagannath was celebrated recently at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Vidyaranyapuram Main Road. As the chariot was pulled, cries of joy reverberated in the air and over 2,000 devotees actively took part.

The annual Rath Yatra of the holy trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath — took place with full public participation in Mysuru. The idols of Gods are carved from neem trees with large round eyes and symmetrical faces.

Throughout the year Prabhu Jagannath gives darshan to devotees who come to his temples. However, he gets on to the streets — as signified by the Rath Yatra — as many people cannot visit temples and the Lord himself goes to the devotees.

The Puri Jagannath Temple has been built by Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, in Mysuru. The temple, a first of its kind, was established on Aug. 31, 2021.

According to Ghanashyam Pradhan, Managing Trustee, Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, the last darshan of Lord Jagannath was on June 14 on the ‘Deva Snana’ Purninia Day. On this day the deities had their annual bath.

As per the belief and tradition, after the ‘Deva Snana,’ the Gods (Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan) were infected with cold and were put under isolation (quarantine) in a dark room (Anasaraghar) for 15 days. The Gods came out of ‘Anasaraghar’ on June 30 and gave ‘Navajoubana Darshana’ to the devotees followed by ‘Rathjatra’ on July 1.

On July 1, at 3 pm, hundreds of devotees pulled the chariot with the help of thick ropes.

Bahuda Jatra, the return journey was celebrated on July 9. The ‘Suna Besha’ ritual was done on the chariot the next day followed by ‘Adhar Panna’ (offering of Sarvat) to the deities.

Finally, the deities entered the Temple (Neeladri Bije) on July 12. This year, Cycle Pure Agarbathi associated itself with the festivities by lighting a 10-ft ‘Akhanda Agarbathi’ in front of the Temple. Janhavi Murthy, a family member of N. Ranga Rao and Sons, lit the Agarbathi.