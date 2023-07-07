Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra held with religious fervour in city

July 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city witnessed a display of faith and devotion as it celebrated the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra, considered one of the most auspicious and religious festivals.

Resonating with the fervour and enthusiasm seen at the main temple in Odisha’s Puri, this year’s Rath Yatra in Mysuru faithfully adhered to all the rituals and customs associated with the grand festival.

The sacred Car Festival of Prabhu Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Maha-vishnu, unfolded recently at the Puri Jagannath Temple on Vidyaranyapuram Main Road, Mysuru, that was established on Aug. 31, 2021, by Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust.

The annual Rath Yatra, a revered event in which the divine Trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath — embark on a procession, witnessed enthusiastic public participation of over 2,500 devotees. The idols of these deities carved meticulously from neem trees, featured strikingly large round eyes and symmetrical faces, exuding an aura of divinity.

This grand procession signifies the Lord’s gesture of taking to the streets, extending his blessings to those who cannot physically visit the temples.

The final darshan of the deity before the commencement of the festival took place on Deva Snana Purnima Day, June 4, 2023. On this auspicious occasion, the deities underwent their annual bath, an elaborate ritual that symbolises purification and renewal.

However, a twist of fate befell the divine siblings—Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan — as they caught a cold during the sacred bath. In order to recuperate, they entered a period of isolation within the confines of Anasara Ghara, a dark room, where they underwent home quarantine for 15 days.

Emerging from their seclusion on June 19, the deities bestowed Navajoubana Darshan upon their devotees. The grand Rath Yatra took place on June 20 at 3 pm as the devotees guided the chariots through the bustling streets.

Following the triumphant Rath Yatra, the return journey, known as Bahuda Jatra, was celebrated on June 28. The highlight of this occasion was the Suna Besha ritual, wherein the chariot was adorned with resplendent golden attire, enhancing the divine aura surrounding Lord Jagannath.

On June 29, devotees eagerly presented Adhar Panna, a sacred offering of Sarvat, to express their devotion and gratitude to the deities.

The culminating moment arrived on July 1, 2023, as the Deities returned to their sacred abode, the Temple of Neeladri Bije, marking the completion of the festival.

This year, Cycle Pure Agarbathi associated itself with the festivities by lighting a 10-ft ‘Akhanda Agarbathi’ in front of the Temple. Janhavi Murthy, a family member of N. Ranga Rao and Sons, lit the Agarbathi.

For further details, contact G.S. Pradhan, Managing Trustee, Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, Mysuru, on Mob: 63601-83121.