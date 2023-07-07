District CEN Police recover 100 stolen mobile phones including one of Sub-Inspector
Mysore/Mysuru: Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police personnel of the district have recovered 100 mobile phones worth about Rs. 18 lakh that were either stolen or lost and have returned the mobile phones to their respective owners.

The stolen or lost mobile phones include that of a Sub-Inspector, who had lost it during security duty, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar.

The recovered mobile phones were traced through Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) portal of the Department of Telecommunications.

SP Seema Latkar guided a team of CEN Police led by Inspector Purushotham. The Police team had recovered the mobile phones from various parts of the State and also from other States since the past two months.

