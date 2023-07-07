Centenary of The Graduates Co-operative Bank on July 9

July 7, 2023

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to inaugurate

Mysore/Mysuru: The Graduates Co-operative Bank in the city will be celebrating its Centenary at the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall at JK Grounds in city on July 9.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakathara Bhavan here yesterday, Bank President N. Srinivas said that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate the programme at 10 am, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will release the Souvenir, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will unveil the Plaque and Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna will felicitate the Bank’s former Presidents.

Pointing out that the Bank was started in 1923 on Chamaraja Double road in the heart of the city under the leadership of the then Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. N.S. Subbarao, Srinivas said the Bank, which had just 87 members in the beginning, has grown enormously over the years and at present, there are 13,808 members.

Noting that the Bank membership is given only for Graduates, he said that the Bank has been working efficiently and is earning good profit as well. The Bank currently has a share value of Rs. 2,83,11,108, he added.