BJP to take out ‘Bengaluru Chalo’

July 17, 2024

Chamarajanagar: Seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the multi-crore Valmiki Development Corporation scam and diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare for other purposes, the BJP will be taking out a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ march tomorrow (July 18).

Addressing a party meeting in this regard at the BJP office in Chamarajanagar yesterday, former Kolar MP Muniswamy accused CM Siddaramaiah of diverting SC/ST welfare funds for other purposes. Maintaining that CM Siddaramaiah is pursuing an Anti-Dalit policy, he alleged a massive scam in Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation where funds were looted and misused. Asserting that Dalits cannot get their rights and justice as long as Siddaramaiah is at the helm of affairs, Muniswamy questioned the silence of Dalit leaders in the Congress at a time when SC/ST funds are glaringly misused by those in power.

Questioning the indifference of Dalit organisations over the matter, the former MP alleged that these organisations have been appeasing the Congress Government, which is unfortunate.

Calling upon the Chamarajanagar BJP leaders and workers to take part in large numbers in the march, Muniswamy said that the stir will be staged at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park and the workers of the district should assemble there. BJP District President and former Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjankumar too spoke and said that the stir has been organised following the directions of State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra and the party members should take part in large numbers to ensure the success of the stir.

Former MLA S. Balaraju, party leaders Noorondu Shetty, Jayasundar, Narayan Prasad and others were present.