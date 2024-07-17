Maharshi Valmiki Corporation scam: Ex-Minister B. Nagendra’s wife taken into ED custody

July 17, 2024

Bengaluru: Days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrested former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra, a Congress MLA from Ballari Rural Constituency, in connection with a scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the ED has taken Nagendra’s wife, Manjula, into custody.

Funds amounting to Rs. 88 crore were embezzled in the Valmiki Corporation during Nagendra’s tenure and the ED is currently investigating the case. ED officials visited Manjula at her residence in Dollars Colony this morning and took her to their office in Shantinagar.

She has been detained on suspicions of money transfers related to financial transactions involving her accounts. In connection with the same scam, Nagendra was remanded into six days of ED custody on Saturday morning, after being presented to the Judge of the Special Court for criminal cases.