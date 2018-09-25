BMW Engine & Transmission Unit for Skill Development & Research activity at JSS STU
Mysuru: Students of JSS Science and Technology University received the state-of-the-art BMW Twin Power Turbo in line 4 Cylinder Diesel Engine and Eight Speed Steptronic automatic Transmission recently.

B. Manjunatha, Asst. Professor, Department of Industrial Production and Engineering, submitted the proposal to BMW India. “We are glad that our proposal got selected and BMW gifted the units under BMW Skill Next initiative. This new initiative opened a channel with BMW India to get internships and recruitment to the students in long run,” he said.

BMW India’s Skill Next initiative aims to help engineering students to develop technical knowledge, to learn latest technologies and practical insights with theoretical aspects and hands on sessions.

This will enhance the student’s skills, and students can make India more skilful. These engines are BMW’s most popular 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that powers a bunch of BMW’s cars in India, and the transmission is the company’s eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission unit.

Co-ordinator, Prof. Manjunatha was ably guided by Dr. T.R. Srinivas and Dr. V. Ramesh from the Dept. of Industrial Production Engineering, according to a press release from Dr. T.N. Nagabhushan, Principal, JSS STU, SJCE, Mysuru.

September 25, 2018

