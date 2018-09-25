Shri Ravivarma Art Institute conducts clay portrait sculpting demo

Confers Social Media Awards on students

Mysuru: City-based Sri Ravivarma Art Institute, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, successfully conducted a clay portrait sculpting demonstration and painting workshop at its premises in Chamarajapuram in Ballal Circle in city recently.

Various sessions such as appreciation of paintings, demonstration and lecture by experts on drawing, painting, creative art, clay modelling, paper craft, use of paintings and colour was held on the occasion.

Participants were also exposed to the utilisation of materials, preparations of stencils, creation of designs, different techniques involved in various types of painting and creating of patterns.

Information on oil painting, water colour painting, digital painting and acrylic painting was also provided to the participants. This workshop was organised with an aim to widen the knowledge of the students.

SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS CONFERRED

During the valedictory of the workshop, the Institute honoured two of its students with Social Media Award. Final Year students of the Institute, P.C. Sumanth Kumar and B. Chandan, were felicitated with this award.

The institute received the best paintings from the participant art students and uploaded their works on its official Facebook Page. The institute selected the winners for Social Media Award based on the highest likes and appreciation received by them on the social media for their art works. As many as 45 students had taken part in the competition.

CLAY PORTRAIT SCULPTING

The Principal of Chikkamagalur-based Shantiniketana Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya Vishwakarma Acharya stole the workshop by demonstrating clay portrait sculpting art.

Senior Advocate S. Arun Kumar, Workshop Director Manuchakravarthy, Manjunath Honnapura, Ravivarma Art Institute Principal Shivakumar Kesaramadu and others were present.