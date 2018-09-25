Swachh Survekshan-2019: Shun plastic, use cloth bags, urges Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Cleanliness and Sanitation Drive held in city

Mysuru: Dozens of volunteers of a NGO, college students, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, led by member of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, took up the distribution of cloth bags appealing the public to shun the usage of plastic in city.

This was part of the cleanliness and sanitation drive held in city this morning to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan-2019, a survey conducted to rank cities on various sanitation and cleanliness parameters, organised as part of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar went around the Clock Tower, Devaraja Markets, K.R. Circle and other commercial streets appealing the shopkeepers, traders, vegetable and fruit vendors, Pourakarmikas and the public to shun the usage of plastics besides asking them to make the city garbage-free and open defecation-free.

She urged the public to use cloth bags instead of plastic covers to build a clean city for their better future. The volunteers distributed more than 100 cloth bags to traders, shopkeepers, Pourakarmikas and others to sensitise them on the ill-effects of plastic usage. The campaign which began around 7.30 am lasted for two hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who is also the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission activities of the city, called upon traders, shop owners and public to stop using plastic covers as it is causing serious health and environment hazards. People should resist from using plastic carry bags and from all kinds of plastic papers, she said.

She stressed the need to create awareness among the people on the ill-effects of non-biodegradable and non-recyclable plastic. People should develop the habit to reduce, reuse and recycle. Awareness should be created among the public to remove the garbage from their households without waiting for the garbage collectors to keep their city clean, she added.

Over 50 students of Yuvaraja’s College, office-bearers of Young Indians, Humane Touch and other NGOs participated in the campaign. MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj, Corporator M.D. Nagaraj, MCC Environmental Engineers Maitri and Poornima were present.