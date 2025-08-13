Body burial allegations at Dharmasthala: Mass rally in city seeks end to malicious claims

August 13, 2025

Leaders unite to defend Dharmadhikari, condemn smear campaign against faith

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city witnessed a massive ‘Janagraha’ rally this morning, with women participating in large numbers, to protest against what organisers called a conspiracy to tarnish the sanctity of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada district and to malign the family of its Dharmadhikari, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade.

The protest was organised by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Abhimanigala Vedike, amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of mass burials of sexual abuse victims at Dharmasthala and surrounding areas over several years. The allegations were made by a former sanitary worker of the temple.

The rally began at Zilla Shikshakara Sadana (Guru Bhavan) in Siddarthanagar and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. It saw participation from political leaders across party lines, various organisations and ardent devotees of Dharmasthala. The protesters raised slogans condemning those they accused of attempting to defame the holy shrine.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, Hindu Punyakshetragala Rakshana Samiti Convener M.K. Premkumar, former Minister and Congress leader M. Shivanna (Kote), former Mayors Sandesh Swamy and Shivakumar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, advocate O. Sham Bhat, City Youth Congress General Secretary Mallesh (Malla), BJP Mahila Morcha leader Hema Nandish, and others led the march.

H.V. Rajeev said, “Even if they dig the burial pits using Artificial Intelligence gadgets, they won’t find anything. The Siddaramaiah Government has done a good job of tracing the culprits.”

Women empowerment

Shivanna extended support to Dharmasthala on behalf of the gathering, stating, “We are united here regardless of caste and creed. Dharmasthala is worshipped by crores of people, yet baseless allegations are being levelled in the name of rapes and murders. Through its rural development project, the shrine has restored thousands of temples and empowered women.”

Advocate Sham Bhat said the SIT probe is in its final stages and called for stringent punishment for those making “false and anonymous” allegations.

Protesters carried portraits of Dr. Veerendra Heggade and placards reading messages such as: “We are with Dharmasthala”, “Save Hindu Temples”, “SIT probe should be transparent”, “Save Dharmasthala Shrine”, and “Condemn those spreading falsehoods about Sri Kshetra”.

While welcoming SIT probe and the mass digging of alleged burial sites, the protesters objected to what they termed the spread of misleading information on social media, creating confusion among devotees.

With an 800-year history, Dharmasthala attracts between 50,000 and one lakh devotees daily, not only from Karnataka but also from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and abroad. Protesters warned that “negative propaganda” could inflame religious sentiments and disturb peace in the State.

Signature campaign

Alongside the rally, the Hindu Punyakshetragala Rakshana Samiti held a signature campaign at Chikkagadiyara in Shivarampet, demanding legal action against those spreading falsehoods about Dharmasthala and Dr. Veerendra Heggade’s family. Over 1,000 devotees participated.

Samiti Convener Premkumar alleged that the State Government’s inaction raised doubts about whether it was complicit in the Goebbelsian propaganda against the shrine. Senior Advocate C.V. Keshavamurthy, activists Sanjay, Rakesh Bhat, Sachin Nayak, Sridhar, Chikka Venkatu, Kumar, Anil and others took part.