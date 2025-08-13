Independence Day parade rehearsal held
News

Independence Day parade rehearsal held

August 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Independence Day ( Aug.15) parade rehearsal continued for the second day today at the Torch light Parade Grounds in  Bannimantap here this morning.

As many as 24 contingents from across the city and district, including CAR Police, DAR Police, City Civil and Traffic Police, Mounted Police, Railway Police, Home Guards, Scouts and Guides, 3 wings of NCC and School children took part in the rehearsal, held under the leadership of DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani. Many other top Police Officers and personnel were part of the rehearsal.

The rehearsal of the cultural programmes by school children too took place at the venue. As many as 1,700 children from different schools across the city, including over 1,000 children from 13 Government schools coming under North Zone BEO, will be taking part in the cultural events to be held on Aug.15.

The cultural programmes will feature a scintillating presentation of aerobics and acrobatics and a variety of dances.

The I-Day celebration will take place at Torch Light Parade grounds in Bannimantap on Aug.15 at 9 am. District In-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will unfurl the National Flag and receive the Guard of Honour.

