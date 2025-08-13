Rs. 10 crore push to make city pothole-free for Dasara

August 13, 2025

Tender process begins; work orders to be issued soon: MCC Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara festivities just weeks away, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on giving the city a much-needed facelift.

MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif announced that a Rs. 10-crore project has been taken up to repair pothole-ridden roads and carry out multiple civic improvements ahead of grand inauguration on Sept. 22.

The tendering process has already begun and the work order will be issued within the next 15 days. “We are aiming to finish all works before the Dasara inauguration and ensure Mysuru city is pothole-free,” the Commissioner said.

Out of the total project cost, Rs. 3 crore will be spent on pothole-filling across the city and another Rs. 3 crore on asphalting. An additional Rs. 3 crore has been allocated for refurbishing public toilets, electrical beautification, park development and Underground Drainage (UGD) restoration.

One of the highlights of the beautification drive will be the permanent illumination of the ‘Glow Garden’ within the MCC’s Main Office premises on Sayyaji Rao Road.

By day, the building is set against manicured greenery; by night, it transforms into a glowing spectacle featuring LED-illuminated elephants, deer, rabbits and squirrels — already drawing families and tourists. “The structures will be permanently lit to make them a lasting tourist attraction,” he added.

The MCC will also decorate and illuminate 18 city parks and install a giant “Namma Mysuru” signboard crafted entirely from recycled waste. The installation, aimed at promoting reuse and recycling, will be placed in a location with maximum visibility to serve as a permanent city landmark.

All civil, traffic and beautification works — including painting kerb stones, beautifying medians, laying footpaths, and upgrading parks — will be completed before Dasara. “We have allocated Rs. 10 crore from MCC’s own funds and any Government grants will be used to bridge the gap,” the Commissioner said, adding that contractors will be instructed to meet the tight deadline.