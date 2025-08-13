Man penalised for provoking wild elephant in Bandipur

August 13, 2025

Pays Rs. 25,000 fine; signs a written admission of guilt

Mysore/Mysuru: A man who narrowly escaped death after provoking a wild elephant in Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been fined Rs. 25,000 by the Forest Department officials and made to sign a written admission of guilt. His cautionary statement is now being used in a public awareness campaign on social media.

The incident occurred on Aug. 10 along National Highway 181 in the Bandipur range. As a wild elephant crossed the road and pulled a carrot sack from a vegetable truck, the man, identified as R. Basavaraju from Nanjangud, stepped out of his car to take a selfie and film the scene. The elephant charged at him, forcing him to flee for his life.

Forest officials, who later traced him after a video of the incident went viral, launched an investigation and summoned him to the Bandipur Range Office.

In the presence of senior officers, Basavaraju admitted to his reckless act, saying he had acted without realising the danger. Following orders from the Forest Conservation Officer and the Tiger Reserve Director, officials imposed the Rs. 25,000 penalty and obtained a signed letter of admission.

“I had switched off my phone after the incident, but the forest staff still managed to trace me. I urge everyone not to repeat my mistake — never disturb wild animals or violate forest department guidelines while travelling through protected areas,” Basavaraju said.

Forest officials have shared the video — showing both the elephant charge and Basavaraju’s warning — to educate the public on the deadly risks of provoking wildlife.