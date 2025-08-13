Man penalised for provoking wild elephant in Bandipur
News

Man penalised for provoking wild elephant in Bandipur

August 13, 2025

Pays Rs. 25,000 fine; signs a written admission of guilt

Mysore/Mysuru: A man who narrowly escaped death after provoking a wild elephant in Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been fined Rs. 25,000 by the Forest Department officials and made to sign a written admission of guilt. His cautionary statement is now being used in a public awareness campaign on social media.

The incident occurred on Aug. 10 along National Highway 181 in the Bandipur range. As a wild elephant crossed the road and pulled a carrot sack from a vegetable truck, the man, identified as R. Basavaraju from Nanjangud, stepped out of his car to take a selfie and film the scene. The elephant charged at him, forcing him to flee for his life.

Forest officials, who later traced him after a video of the incident went viral, launched an investigation and summoned him to the Bandipur Range Office.

In the presence of senior officers, Basavaraju admitted to his reckless act, saying he had acted without realising the danger. Following orders from the Forest Conservation Officer and the Tiger Reserve Director, officials imposed the Rs. 25,000 penalty and obtained a signed letter of admission.

“I had switched off my phone after the incident, but the forest staff still managed to trace me. I urge everyone not to repeat my mistake — never disturb wild animals or violate forest department guidelines while travelling through protected areas,” Basavaraju said.

Forest officials have shared the video — showing both the elephant charge and Basavaraju’s warning — to educate the public on the deadly risks of provoking wildlife.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching