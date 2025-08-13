Transferring MUDA 50:50 site case to CBI: HC summons to CM’s wife

August 13, 2025

Get an appointment first, says Cop on duty at CM’s house

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka High Court has issued a summons to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking her response to a petition filed by complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who has demanded a CBI probe into the MUDA 50:50 site distribution case.

According to reports, Police officers at the CM’s residence advised that an appointment be scheduled before serving the summons to Parvathi.

Krishna’s petition, now before a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice of the High Court, urges that the MUDA case be handed over to the CBI. On July 10, the Court directed Parvathi to present her opinion either in person or through legal counsel.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Krishna said, “We went to Siddaramaiah’s Vijayanagar residence in Bengaluru today to serve the summons through our lawyer. We were told Parvathi stays at the CM’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Kumarakrupa Road and were asked to go there instead.”

“However, at ‘Cauvery,’ the Police Inspector on duty claimed Parvathi was not at home,” he added. “We explained that this was a Court-issued summons requiring personal delivery, but the Inspector insisted we first take an appointment to meet CM’s wife.”

Krishna maintained that a Court summons does not require prior appointment, regardless of a person’s status or influence.

“We will bring this matter to the attention of the Division Bench through an affidavit during the next hearing on Sept. 4,” Snehamayi Krishna said.