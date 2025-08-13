Gunamba Trust land compensation case: Four MDA cars go missing as Court moves to seize them over delay

August 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Fourth Additional Civil Court, Mysuru, has ordered the attachment of four cars belonging to Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), including that of its Commissioner, over the prolonged delay in paying compensation arrears of over Rs. 3 crore, towards the acquisition of land.

City Improvement Trust Board (CITB, which later became Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and now MDA) had acquired a part of the land belonging to Gunamba Maternity and Child Welfare Trust during the widening of D. Devaraj Urs Road in 1979.

The Trust had moved the Court in its appeal against the compensation amount fixed for the land. Following this, MDA had submitted the related files to the Court.

The Fourth Additional District Civil Court, under Section 14 of the Land Acquisition Act, had ordered to payment of higher compensation of Rs. 8 crore, of which Rs. 5 crore was paid to Gunamba Trust in phases, with Rs. 3 crore arrears remaining unpaid.

Advocate B.S. Chandrashekar told Star of Mysore that the Court has issued an attachment warrant to seize four cars of MDA, for not clearing the arrears, along with the accrued rate of interest.

Armed with the Court order, Court Amin Suresh produced the Attachment Warrant before the MDA officials at their office on JLB Road yesterday, but had to return empty-handed, as the cars mentioned for seizure were not found at MDA premises.