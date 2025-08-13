Fans demand restoration of Vishnu’s cremation site

August 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding the restoration of the cremation site of legendary Kannada actor late Dr. Vishnuvardhan, members of the Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike staged a protest yesterday in front of Dr. Vishnuvardhan Memorial, opposite Udbur Gate on Mysuru–H.D. Kote Road.

Vedike State President Rajashekar said Vishnuvardhan was not just a person, but a force to reckon with. The cremation site of such a towering personality, located within Abhiman Studio premises in Bengaluru, was razed overnight, he said.

“The Government must take responsibility to restore the cremation site. If not, fans of the late actor will pool resources to purchase the land at the rate fixed by the Government and build a temple in his memory,” he declared.

Rajashekar recalled that Karnataka is well aware of Vishnuvardhan’s immense contribution to the Kannada film industry. Yet, despite fans fighting a legal battle since 2009 to build a fitting memorial, there has been no deserving honour for the actor.

“Regrettably, politicians, actors and fans have reached such a helpless state, unable to protect the cremation site from demolition,” he lamented.

He urged the Kannada and Culture Department to acquire the land where Vishnuvardhan was cremated by paying due compensation to the landowner, in accordance with Government rules.

The memorial, he said, should be developed into a national-level tourist attraction — a Kala Grama (Art Village) — showcasing the region’s art and culture. If the demand is ignored, he warned, an aggressive Statewide protest will be launched.

D.P.K. Paramesh, Mahadeva Swamy, K.P. Ravi, Mahesh, Akbar, Basava and others took part in the protest.

Pourakarmikas staging a protest in front of Dr. Vishnuvardhan Park near Mysore Palace yesterday.

Pourakarmikas join the call

In a parallel protest, Pourakarmikas staged a demonstration in front of Vishnuvardhan Park near Mysore Palace yesterday.

Pourakarmika Mahadev, with folded hands, appealed to the Government to restore the cremation site. “If not, we will suspend work and launch an aggressive protest,” he warned. Former Corporator M.D. Parthasarathi (Pathi) said lakhs of fans are anguished by the demolition of the actor’s cremation site.

President of Karunamayi Vishnu Fans Association Rajesh, Santosh, Pourakarmikas Murugesh, Mahadev, Gopal, Palani and Vijay were among those present.