Nagamohandas Commission report: SC right-hand group to stage protest tomorrow

August 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Justice Nagamohandas Commission report on the Scheduled Caste (SC) inner reservation quota is unjust and unscientific, the SC Balagai (right-hand) Horata Samiti will stage a massive demonstration in city tomorrow (Aug. 14).

Announcing this at a press meet yesterday, Urilingapeddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji said a huge rally will be taken out from Town Hall to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar at 10.30 am, urging the Government not to implement the Commission’s recommendations.

Calling the report a “death knell” to the Balagai (right-hand) group of the SC community, he alleged that the Commission had slashed their population figures from 50 lakh to 20 lakh. “This has inflicted grave injustice on the Balagai group and tomorrow’s massive protest is to register our strong opposition,” he declared.

Former Mayor Purushotham, who also addressed the press meet, claimed that the Commission surveyed only 1.16 crore members of the SC community in the State, whereas the actual population stood at 1.47 crore — leaving out 31 lakh members.

“When such a large section has been excluded from the survey, how can the Commission deliver justice to all SC communities? The report is riddled with shortcomings,” he said.

Leaders Maleyur Somaiah, Bhaskar, Siddaswamy, and others were present at the press meet.