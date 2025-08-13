Nagamohandas Commission report: SC right-hand group to stage protest tomorrow
News

Nagamohandas Commission report: SC right-hand group to stage protest tomorrow

August 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Justice Nagamohandas Commission report on the Scheduled Caste (SC) inner reservation quota is unjust and unscientific, the SC Balagai (right-hand) Horata Samiti will stage a massive demonstration in city tomorrow (Aug. 14).

Announcing this at a press meet yesterday, Urilingapeddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji said a huge rally will be taken out from Town Hall to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar at 10.30 am, urging the Government not to implement the Commission’s recommendations.

Calling the report a “death knell” to the Balagai (right-hand) group of the SC community, he alleged that the Commission had slashed their population figures from 50 lakh to 20 lakh. “This has inflicted grave injustice on the Balagai group and tomorrow’s massive protest is to register our strong opposition,” he declared.

Former Mayor Purushotham, who also addressed the press meet, claimed that the Commission surveyed only 1.16 crore members of the SC community in the State, whereas the actual population stood at 1.47 crore — leaving out 31 lakh members.

“When such a large section has been excluded from the survey, how can the Commission deliver justice to all SC communities? The report is riddled with shortcomings,” he said.

Leaders Maleyur Somaiah, Bhaskar, Siddaswamy, and others were present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching