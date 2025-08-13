International Agarbathi Expo and Conference in Bengaluru

August 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association (AIAMA) will be organising ‘AIAMA EXPO 2025’, an international Agarbathi Expo and Conference to cement India’s position as a global hub for agarbathi manufacturing from Nov. 6 to 8 in Bengaluru with the theme ‘Traditionally Modern.’

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel in Bengaluru recently, AIAMA President and Director of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma and Industries Ambica Ramanjaneyulu said, “With a vision to make India the global hub for agarbathis, the Association is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth in the industry.”

“Through this initiative, we aim to instil pride and deepen the sense of belonging among all stakeholders in the agarbathi ecosystem. We believe that celebrating our heritage is key to shaping a progressive future for the industry. This platform will also open doors for meaningful collaborations and knowledge exchange across the value chain,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, AIAMA EXPO Chairperson and Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi Arjun Ranga said, “Over the years, the global demand for agarbathis has witnessed a significant rise. In light of these emerging trends, we aim to position India as the global hub for agarbathi manufacturing. Our vision is to bring the entire agarbathi fraternity up to speed with the evolving business landscape and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Spread across 120,000 square feet, the Expo will have curated seminars that will cover various aspects of the agarbathi industry including job creation, sourcing of raw materials, research on new fragrances, packaging developments, women empowerment, export opportunities and new-age marketing.

Over 5000 delegates are expected to attend the 3-day event.

T.V. Krishna, Vice-President, AIAMA & Director of Amrutha Aromatics; P.S. Sharath Babu, Past President of AIAMA & Director of Beeju Sugandhi and A.S.M. Hussain Gufran, Chairman, Programme Committee, AIAMA Expo 2025 & Director, Oriental Agarbathi, were present at the press meet.