February 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Spandana Samskritika Parishat, in association with Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Samudaya Sabalikarana Samsthe and Apoorva Prakashana, has organised book release and felicitation ceremony at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises on Hunsur Road in city on Feb. 21 at 10.30 am

Former President of Karnataka Sahitya Akademi writer Dr. Aravind Malagatti will release the book ‘Gandhiya Gadiparu’ penned by Hadavanahalli Veerannagowda.

Former Speaker Krishna will felicitate ‘Corona Warrior’ poet Anarkali Saleem of Srirangapatna, rooftop gardener Shantakumari of Tumakuru, theatre artiste T. Nataraju of Turuvekere and ‘Corona Warrior’ Ln. Vishwanath on this occasion.

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Kannada Professor Dr. Kavita Rai will preside. Writer T. Satish Javaregowda will speak about the book. Author Hadavanahalli Veerannagowda and others will be present, according to a press release.