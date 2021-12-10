Book release, felicitation and interaction tomorrow

December 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru District and City Unit and Kadali Mahila Vedike, in association with JSS Educational Institutions, Suttur Srikshetra, have organised a programme at JSS Institution in Suttur on Dec. 11 at 3 pm for book release, felicitation and interaction.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will inaugurate. Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahi-tya Parishat Hon. Advisor Dr. Go.Ru. Channabasappa (GoRuCha) will preside.

MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah will release the book titled ‘Elements of Earth,’ authored by Rishi Shiv Prasanna, one of the youngest Indian Member of Mensa (the High IQ Society). Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Prof. Maleyuru Guruswamy will speak about the book.

Felicitation and interaction will follow the book release.

About the book: ‘Elements of Earth’ is all about basic five elements of earth explained with fictional characters to make it interesting and humorous so it’s easy for kids to understand. Kids named Chukki, Bubbly, Ishani, Sanath and Laya will find a Genie who will narrate about elements of earth and help kids to learn their responsibilities as what actions they should take to save mother earth.

About the author: One amongst the Youngest Indians to be a part of Mensa Club with an IQ of 180, Rishi Shiv Prasanna is all of 7, but is one amongst the youngest Certified Android application developers (Has developed 3 apps listed in Google play store-”IQ Test App” for kids, “Countries of the world” and CHB which is COVID help for Bengalureans).

Rishi loves reading and started reading at the age of 2. By the age of 5, he finished the entire series of Harry Potter books. He even authored a book called “Learn Vitamins with Harry Potter”. He was introduced to coding when he was just 5 years. A youngest “YouTubers” who runs a channel, with every episode, he dives into science-related topics and explains them comprehensively.