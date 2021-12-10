Interpretation of ‘Mahakavya’ still remains debatable, says veteran writer CPK
News

Interpretation of ‘Mahakavya’ still remains debatable, says veteran writer CPK

December 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the interpretation of the word ‘Mahakavya’ (epic poetry) remains debatable even today, veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) said despite this, Mahakavyas are emerging and hitting the book stands.

He was speaking after relea-sing writer V.M. Jagadish’s Mahakavya  ‘Amruthapatha’ at a programme jointly organised by Prema Prakashana and Samvahana Prakashana at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises here on Sunday.

Maintaining that men and women are equal in all terms, Dr. CPK opined that everyone should follow the principle of ‘Ardhanareeshwara.’

Pointing out that the role of Savithri that finds place in mythology is the core of the book, he said that ‘Amruthapatha’ largely contains the principle of equality. It also highlights Kuvempu’s philosophies, he added.

Noted critic O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy said that the book tells us how to accept death. Senior writer Prof. C. Naganna, Publishers D.N. Lokappa and Jeenahalli Siddalingappa, author V.M. Jagadish and others were present.

