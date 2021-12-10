Sri Shivarathreeshwara Award for Dr. H.N. Muralidhar’s books

December 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Dr. H.N. Muralidhar’s dual works ‘Suliva Jangama’ and ‘Aniyama’ have been chosen for the prestigious Sri Shivarathreeshwara Book Award (2020) given by JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Religious Endowment.

The award, instituted in 1983, carries a cash prize of Rs.25,000 and a citation. It will be conferred on Dr. Muralidhar on the date that would be announced shortly.

Dr. Muralidhar, a retired Kannada faculty, is currently serving as Academic Director of Swami Vivekananda Academic Research Centre at Gottigere near Bengaluru. He is a well- known writer, critique, columnist and a translator. He has more than 25 works to his credit and some of them have been prescribed as Kannada text books for Degree and PU students.