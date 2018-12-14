BSY questions Disneyland venture at KRS

Belagavi: Attacking the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government for it’s proposal to construct a Disney land-like amusement park at KRS Dam, leader of the Opposition and State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY) questioned the government’s seriousness in completing the existing reservoir project.

BSY asked Minister D.K. Shivakumar “What is your priority? Constructing a statue of Cauvery and creating a Disney land-like park at KRS or completing long-pending project like Alamatti?”

Replying to BSY, D.K. Shivakumar, defending the park proposal, maintaining that the Government will not spend a rupee on the proposed Disneyland-like project near the KRS Dam.

Pointing out that the Government was ready to have a separate discussion on irrigation projects in the ongoing Legislature session, Shivakumar reiterated that the Government was willing to raise the Alamatti Dam height to 524.25 mts and added that the project was getting delayed due to a Supreme Court stay order on Krishna Tribunal award.

