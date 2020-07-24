Cabinet approves New Industrial Policy
News

Cabinet approves New Industrial Policy

July 24, 2020

Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday approved the State Government’s new Industrial Policy that aims to generate Rs.5 lakh crore investment and create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, by offering a slew of incentives.

Speaking to presspersons after the Cabinet meeting here yesterday, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that as per the policy, all new investment projects shall create direct employment opportunities, with a minimum job reservation of 70 percent for Kannadigas on an overall basis and 100 percent in case of Group-D employees. 

Pointing out that Special Investment Regions (SIR) have also been announced, Shettar said that Dharwad SIR – encompassing  Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi Districts, will be the first.

Noting that probably for the first time in India, the State Government has decided to offer investment promotion subsidy to Medium, Mega and Large enterprises ranging from 1.75 percent to 2.5 percent on turnover in each year for a period of 5-10 years, he said that the                                                 subsidy will be in the form of a grant and will be based on the Company turnover.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching