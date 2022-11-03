Cadets take part in seven-day Republic Day Camp

November 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A seven-day Republic Day Camp (RDC) for NCC cadets by 14 Karnataka BN NCC was held from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22 at KSOU premises in Mandakalli.

In all, 500 cadets from various Schools and Colleges from Mysuru, Hassan and Mandya districts took part in the camp.

Training was imparted on various skills such as drill, weapon handling, small arms firing, health, hygiene and leadership for the tri-services (Army, Navy and Air Force) cadets. Sports, cultural and training competitions were the main highlights of the camp. They were given classes on disaster management, leadership and personality development. A number of competitions were also conducted during the camp.

Around 100 cadets of Mysuru Group NCC were trained for Republic Day 2023. These Cadets will take part in various cultural and drill competitions during the Inter-Group competitions which is taking place in Bengaluru from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10.

Selected Cadets from this Camp will thereafter move to Delhi for the prestigious Republic Day Camp 2023. For the first time since the COVID outbreak, the Junior Division will also take part in the 2023 RDC Camp.