Children should be taught based on their grasping power: Prof. M. Krishnegowda

November 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Opining that children should be taught based on their grasping power and ability, noted writer and humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda stressed on the need for teachers and educators to have an understanding of their (children) learning capabilities.

He was speaking at the programme organised for releasing the study book for TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) exam at Jnanabuthi in Lakshmipuram Government High School and PU College premises on JLB Road here recently.

Observing that one must have education in order to lead life and not for getting a job or earning money, Prof. Krishnegowda said that teachers should have commitment and dedication in their work and must maintain good contact with their students.

Maintaining that teachers can have complete satisfaction of their job only if they get deep-rooted in their profession, he said that teachers should have a good understanding of the grasping powers and learning capabilities of their students.

Noting that our Universities should focus more on life principles, he said that professional education might bring jobs and money. But education with principles, will help in inspiring one to take up Samskara filled activities and pro-social works, he argued.

Continuing, Prof. Krishnegowda, who bagged the prestigious Kannada Rajyotsava award this year, said that he himself is a living example on how one can achieve anything by Kannada.

Asserting that he had become an orator, writer and humorist because of Kannada, Prof. Krishnegowda contended that Kannada was everything to him. Stating that it was Kannada which introduced him to the world, he reiterated that he was an example for what all Kannada can give to a person.

KSOU Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. A. Khader Pasha, who spoke after releasing the study book, said that coaching classes play a keyrole in the success of candidates appearing for competitive exams conducted by UPSC, KPSC and other Government agencies. He also explained the salient features of National Education Policy-2020 for the benefit of candidates.

Senior KAS Officer Asad R. Shariff, who also heads Jnanabuthi competitive exams coaching section, too spoke.

Resource persons Dr. C.N. Sunitha, Prof. Honnaiah, Prof. Vijayaprakash, Nelwin Praveenkumar, S.N. Lingaraju, Dr. Umesh Bevinahalli, Halappa H. Gowda, Dr. Palaniswamy Moodaguru, Dr. E. Shivaprasad, K.P. Ganesh, K.Y. Nagendra and C.K. Kiran Koushik, Jnanabuthi General Secretary Jainahalli Satyanarayanagowda and others were present.