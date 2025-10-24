Calling amateur singers

Jana Chaithanya Foundation has invited amateur singers for singing karaoke songs, as part of the forthcoming Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, organised in the month of November. The singers can sing Kannada film songs, Nadageethe or light music songs. Each singer will be given a chance to sing one song and those in the age group of 15 and above, with an experience in karaoke singing can participate in the event. Participating singers will be given a certificate and a memento. For details contact Jana Chaithanya Foundation, opposite DGTM School, Behind T.S. Subbanna Sarvajanika Hostel, 4th Main Road, 6th Cross, Vidyaranyapuram [Mob: 92435-06024 or 99728-65037]
