Candlelight homage paid to deceased NEET aspirants
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Candlelight homage paid to deceased NEET aspirants

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: In a tribute to deceased NEET aspirants, who reportedly committed suicide disgusted with question paper leak and other NEET irregularities, members of Students Federation of India (SFI), University of Mysore Research Scholars Association and members of a host of other organisations, took out a candlelight march in city on Sunday evening.

Members of various organisations, who gathered at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city, marched in the candlelight procession to nearby Town Hall, where homage was paid to the deceased students in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue.

Demanding stern action against all those involved in NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities, they also wanted the Government to bring reforms and more transparency in the exam system across the country and to render justice and announce a fair compensation to the families of all the students who ended their life due to exam irregularities.

SFI State Secretary T.S. Vijaykumar, Activists Savitha Mallesh, Jagadish Surya, farmer leaders Marankaiah and Mandakalli Mahesh, ‘Nele Hinnele’ Gopalakrishna, Kallahalli Kumar, Varahalli Anand, Syndicate Member Nataraj, Shivanna, M.P. Poornananda, Thejas, N. Vijaykumar, Balaram, Badri, Subramanya, Shahid, Leelavathi, Praveen and others were present.

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