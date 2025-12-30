Case of missing girl ends in youth’s suicide
News

Case of missing girl ends in youth’s suicide

December 30, 2025

T. Narasipur: A 23-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself after the girl he was in love with went missing.

After the girl went missing, villagers allegedly assaulted and threatened him and he was depressed over the developments. The incident took place at B. Seehalli village under Bannur Police limits in the taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, son of late Jayaramu and Manjula. It is said, Nagendra was in love with a girl, who later went missing, following which the girl’s relatives lodged a missing person complaint at Bannur Police Station on Dec. 26.

The relatives later went to Nagendra’s house and questioned him about the girl’s whereabouts. When he replied in the negative, the girl’s relatives allegedly abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

On Dec. 27 afternoon, B. Seehalli Gram Panchayat President Jaikumar and another person, Manju, allegedly came to Nagendra’s house and took him on a motorcycle to a farmhouse belonging to Jaikumar.

There, they are said to have tied him to a pole, assaulted him with a stick, and snatched his two mobile phones, according to the complaint lodged by Nagendra’s mother, Manjula. When Manjula went to the farmhouse, she saw Jaikumar, Manju, the girl’s mother, her aunt and her son assaulting Nagendra.

When Manjula told them that a missing complaint had already been lodged to trace the girl and requested them to stop assaulting her son, Jaikumar and Manju reportedly told her that they were village leaders and would solve the problem.

READ ALSO  Man sentenced to life for murdering wife

They also reportedly threatened Manjula with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone and warned her to leave the village, failing which they would kill them.

Nagendra later ended his life by hanging self in a cowshed. Holding the girl’s mother, her aunt, her son, Jaikumar and Manju responsible for her son’s death, Manjula has lodged a complaint at Bannur Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching