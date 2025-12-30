Case of missing girl ends in youth’s suicide

December 30, 2025

T. Narasipur: A 23-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself after the girl he was in love with went missing.

After the girl went missing, villagers allegedly assaulted and threatened him and he was depressed over the developments. The incident took place at B. Seehalli village under Bannur Police limits in the taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, son of late Jayaramu and Manjula. It is said, Nagendra was in love with a girl, who later went missing, following which the girl’s relatives lodged a missing person complaint at Bannur Police Station on Dec. 26.

The relatives later went to Nagendra’s house and questioned him about the girl’s whereabouts. When he replied in the negative, the girl’s relatives allegedly abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

On Dec. 27 afternoon, B. Seehalli Gram Panchayat President Jaikumar and another person, Manju, allegedly came to Nagendra’s house and took him on a motorcycle to a farmhouse belonging to Jaikumar.

There, they are said to have tied him to a pole, assaulted him with a stick, and snatched his two mobile phones, according to the complaint lodged by Nagendra’s mother, Manjula. When Manjula went to the farmhouse, she saw Jaikumar, Manju, the girl’s mother, her aunt and her son assaulting Nagendra.

When Manjula told them that a missing complaint had already been lodged to trace the girl and requested them to stop assaulting her son, Jaikumar and Manju reportedly told her that they were village leaders and would solve the problem.

They also reportedly threatened Manjula with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone and warned her to leave the village, failing which they would kill them.

Nagendra later ended his life by hanging self in a cowshed. Holding the girl’s mother, her aunt, her son, Jaikumar and Manju responsible for her son’s death, Manjula has lodged a complaint at Bannur Police Station.