Minor raped inside farmhouse

September 18, 2021

Accused from Bihar arrested by Women Police; booked under POCSO Act

Mysore/Mysuru: A minor girl has been raped at a farmhouse at Halekempaiahnahundi village near T. Narasipur. The poverty-stricken victim’s family had come from Shivamogga in search of work and the accused, working at a horse stable in the farmhouse, violated her, stated the girl’s mother in her complaint.

Based on the complaint and with the cooperation of the farmhouse manager, the Women’s Police Station sleuths arrested the accused from Bihar and have booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Court has remanded him to judicial custody.

In her complaint, the little girl’s mother has stated that the accused worked in the stable for horses in the farmhouse where her family was staying. The woman, her husband, their son and their 10-year-old daughter were working in the farmhouse due to poverty.

Last year, the family had contacted the farmhouse manager and told him that they could not manage their lives in Shivamogga and they had no means of income. They wanted to come to Mysuru and work.

Taking pity on their condition, the farmhouse manager agreed to give them a livelihood at the farmhouse along with work and accommodation. While the woman was given the responsibility of cooking, her husband worked in the fields. Because of certain problems associated with the procurement of the transfer certificate, the daughter, instead of attending school, was living with the family.

There are around 10 to 12 workmen in the farmhouse including the accused from Bihar who used to fix horseshoes to the hooves of horses. On Sept. 13, when the woman returned home, her daughter pleaded with her that the family must go back to Shivamogga instead of working in the farmhouse.

Taken aback by the sudden reaction, the woman consoled the girl and even reprimanded her. Later when she asked her daughter what made her think of going back to Shivamogga, the little girl revealed the shocking details of repeated rape and also the murder threat issued by the accused if the girl narrated the sexual violations to anyone.

Shockingly, the girl was unable even to comprehend what was happening to her and repeatedly sobbed while narrating the incidents to her mother that occurred in a room that housed certain machines in the farmhouse. Deeply disturbed, the woman then reported the incident to the farmhouse manager on Sept. 15.

After speaking to the girl, the manager immediately informed the Police and a complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother at the Women’s Police Station. The Police have arrested the accused and has been remanded to judicial custody.