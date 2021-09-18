Actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s birth anniversary today: Removal of statue mars celebrations in city

September 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The removal of a 6ft. tall statue of actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan that was proposed to be installed under the aegis of Vishnuvardhan Abhimanigala Balaga at Vishnuvardhan Park located close to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to mark his birth anniversary, marred the late actor’s birth anniversary celebrations today in the city.

A day ahead of Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s birth anniversary, his fans had kept the statue of the actor last night at a covered spot in the park that was meant to be installed today coinciding with the actor’s birth anniversary. But the MCC staff and the Police who came to know about the plans for the installation of the statue, took away the statue that was made out of fibre at a cost of Rs. 3 lakh in an early morning joint operation today, as there was no permission for the statue installation.

The fans of the actor, who arrived at Vishnuvardhan Park in large numbers some time later were in for a shock. Riled at the action of the MCC and the Police, they strongly condemned the taking away of the statue which they had got it made through funds raised from the public and entered into a heated argument with the MCC staff and the Police.

The fans staged a snap demonstration at the spot in protest against the MCC and Police action, which caused tension in the area for sometime. Later, the protesting fans pleaded with the authorities for return of the statue, which however was not successful.

Maintaining that the Government was unduly delaying the construction of Vishnuvardhan Memorial, the protesters contended that they have been conducting service activities on the late actor’s birth anniversary for the past 10 years without any problems.

Arguing that the removal of the statue of Dr. Vishnuvardhan was an insult to the late actor, the protesters urged the Government to allow permission for the installation of the statue.

Claiming that the statues of 17 personalities had come up in the city overnight unauthorisedly in the past, they questioned why they were not removed. Accusing the officials of selective action, they urged the Government to grant permission for the installation of the statue of the late actor at the earliest.

Following the incident, all services such as blood donation camp, health camp, mass feeding etc., that were organised by Dr. Vishnuvardhan Abhimanigala Balaga today at different parts of the city, were cancelled.