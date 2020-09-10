CM to virtually lay foundation stone for Vishnu Memorial on Sept. 15

September 10, 2020

Memorial becoming a reality after seven years of struggle; no large gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mysore/Mysuru: The foundation stone for the construction of a befitting memorial for late actor “Sahasa Simha” Dr. Vishnuvardhan will virtually be laid by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sept. 15 from Bengaluru. The physical ceremony or the Bhoomi Puja will be held at Halalu village, Kasaba Hobli near Udbur on Manandawadi Road where the State Government has sanctioned 6.5 acres of land.

On that day, the CM will lay the foundation stone online from Bengaluru due to COVID-19 pandemic. Invitation for the event has already been extended to the CM who has consented. Vishnuvardhan’s birthday falls on Sept. 18 and the family has decided to perform the Bhoomi Puja on Sept. 15.

“Due to contagion, we have not invited many people and only select personalities have been invited,” Dr. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, the late actor’s wife told Star of Mysore. Vishnuvardhan is a part of the triumvirate of Kannada cinema along with Dr. Rajkumar and Ambarish. The actor died on Dec. 30, 2009 and Mysuru is his native.

The construction works will be taken up by Dr. Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana Trust. The State Government has sanctioned the land on Survey Number 8 near Udbur Gate way back in 2017 but the land was caught in legal tangles as they were many claimants for ownership. Finally all hurdles were cleared by the Revenue Department and Court of law, much to the relief of fans. The cries for a memorial for the late actor had been going on for a long time.

Already, a compound wall has been constructed in the land around the place where the memorial will be built and a borewell has been sunk for water source, Bharathi added. “I appeal to the fans of Vishnuvardhan not to come to the venue but to celebrate the day at their homes. While celebrating, please maintain social distancing and take all precautions so that the virus does not spread,” she appealed.

The memorial will be built at a cost of Rs.11 crore and the memorial — statue — itself will be 16 feet in height. A Dhyana Mandir and a Yoga Kendra will be a part of the memorial complex. It would also have a museum to showcase articles used by the actor. A training institute for upcoming artistes will be set up and the memorial will have a centre just like the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune and there will be a dedicated space that will be a platform to train the next generation, Dr. Bharathi explained.

She said that a detailed plan of action has been chalked out and a blueprint has been prepared on the contents, display and sections of the memorial. “It will be completely about the film industry and will be of use for everyone. People and Vishnu’s fans can relive his memory at the memorial. Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s fans are already elated about the memorial construction that has been realised after seven years of struggle,” she said.