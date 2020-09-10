Dasara Executive Committee meeting at Palace Board Office on Sept. 12
News

Dasara Executive Committee meeting at Palace Board Office on Sept. 12

September 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The first Executive Committee meeting of Dasara-2020 under the Chairmanship of District Minister S.T. Somashekar will be held at the Office of Mysore Palace Board on Sept. 12 (Saturday) at 4 pm to prepare the road-map for Dasara celebrations.

The meeting will deliberate on the preparations for Nada Habba in the wake of the Dasara High Power Committee led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa deciding to celebrate the festivities in a simple manner. Local elected representatives and district officials will attend the meeting to give suggestions.

Some of the issues which are likely to come up for discussion are: selection of five members from among Doctors, Nurses, Pourakarmikas, Police and ASHA workers to inaugurate the Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hill on Oct. 17,   modalities to welcome five Dasara elephants to the Palace, rehearsal within the Palace premises and programmes at Palace on all days and other important matters.

The meeting will be attended by Mayor Tasneem, MP Pratap Simha, all MLAs, MLCs, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Superintendent of Police C.B.Ryshyanth  and other officials of various Departments.

Preliminary meeting held

Meanwhile, the DC held a preliminary meeting yesterday ahead of the Executive Committee meeting and discussed with district officials regarding the decisions taken at the High Power Committee meeting held in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Discussions were held regarding refurbishing the Palace premises and Chamundeshwari Temple premises ahead of the festival, welcoming Dasara jumbos, facilities to be given to mahouts and arrangements for rehearsal of the elephants. The outcome of the meeting conveyed by the DC will be placed at the Executive Committee meeting on Saturday.

READ ALSO  Water release to Canals from Cauvery and Kabini Reservoirs from July 28

Spot inspection

A team of officials from Departments of Religious Endowment, Forest, Kannada and Culture, Police, Palace Security, Palace Board and others led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Manjunathaswamy visited the Palace to take stock of the security arrangements. The ADC has collected all the details to prepare a blue print for the procession to be held on Vijayadashami Day (Oct.26).

Dr. C.N. Manjunath to inaugurate Dasara?

The name of Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, is making rounds as a nominee from the doctors’ fraternity as one of the inaugurators of Dasara. 

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L.Nagendra, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLC A.H.Vishwanath and others are learnt to have recommended Dr. Manjunath’s name due to his contribution to check the Coronavirus pandemic as head of COVID-19 Task Force constituted by the State Government. 

Dr.Manjunath, a well-known Cardiologist, is offering services to poor people at the Institute.

Permanent Dasara Authority

MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has sought for a permanent Mysuru Dasara Authority to hold the world-famous Dasara festival in a meaningful manner. 

The Authority will ensure keeping the city abuzz with cultural activities throughout the year and help in promotion of tourism. It was not a good idea to hold the Dasara meeting in a hurry and decide everything at the eleventh hour, he opined. 

In fact, this proposal has been pending for the last two decades and no Government has bothered to take a bold step to constitute the Dasara Authority. GTD hoped that at least the present Government should come forward to constitute the permanent Mysuru Dasara Authority for the smooth conduct of the annual festival that is witnessed by lakhs of people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching