SP calls for people-friendly Policing

September 18, 2021

Weekly Police Parade re-launched

Mysuru: Mysuru SP R. Chethan has called upon the Police to work towards people-friendly policing and thus maintain a good relationship with the society. He was speaking after re-launching the weekly Police Parade, which had stopped for the past 18 months due to COVID-19 pandemic, at the DAR Grounds here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for the Police to be responsive to the grievances of people, especially those from under-privileged sections of the society, who come to Police Stations seeking help, Chethan observed that a collective and co-ordinated work between Police personnel can help in rendering good service to the people.

Lauding the Police personnel for rendering service to the society by risking their health and life during the COVID crisis, he said that the Police, with their hard work, determination and dedication, have shown to the society how important the Department was for it’s safety and security.

Referring to the recent Ganesha Festival celebration in the district, the SP lauded the Beat system which was organised in a systematic manner. He asked the Police personnel to continue this good work during the forthcoming string of festivals.

Highlighting the importance of the new beat system, the SP said that this system highlights what the people expect from the Police and how the Department can help or render service for them.

Underlining the main features of the new Police beat system, Chethan said that one Police personnel will be entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the Law and Order in one village coming under a Police Station. Maintaining that the new beat system is a matter of pride for the Police, he asked the personnel to prevent the occurrence of any crimes, unlawful, nefarious acts and such other illegal activities.

About 250 Police personnel, including about 30 officers, took part in the re-launched weekly parade. Addl. SP R. Shivakumar and other officials were present.