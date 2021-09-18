Home Minister tables Bill in the Assembly to ban online gaming

September 18, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly yesterday to ban online gaming or betting by amending the Karnataka Police Act of 1963, with maximum imprisonment of three years and penalty up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra introduced the Bill that seeks to ‘ban online games, involving all forms of wagering or betting, including in the form of tokens valued in terms of money paid before or after issue of it. It banned electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance’.

However, there is no ban on lottery or betting on horse races on any race course within or outside Karnataka.

The main objective of the Bill is to make effective enforcement of provisions of the Police Act by making provisions as cognisable offence and non-bailable, except Section 87 (gaming in public streets), which is made cognisable and bailable.

Gaming includes the use of cyberspace, including computer resources or any communication device as defined in Information Technology Act, 2000 in the process of gaming, to curb the menace of gaming through internet and mobile apps.