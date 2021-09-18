Ex-IAS Officer to head Task Force for implementation of NEP

September 18, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government has constituted a Task Force headed by former IAS Officer Madan Gopal to implement the new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in School education.

Gopal has served as Commissioner of Public Instruction and as Education Secretary also.

The 21-Member Task Force has experts from the field of education, including B.S. Rishikesh from the Azim Premji University, besides serving and former teachers and ex-officio members. The panel is tasked with preparing the draft implementation framework for NEP in Schools, in consultation with stakeholders, according to a communiqué.