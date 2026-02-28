Freedom Fighters Assn. to wage legal battle
Freedom Fighters Assn. to wage legal battle

February 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru:  Adding voice to the growing chorus against the proposed stadium at KSIC Filature Factory land at Bhyrapura in T. Narasipur in the district, Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association has urged the Government to drop the proposal.

In a joint media conference held at Pathrakarthara Bhavana in city this morning, Working President of Freedom Fighters Association Yoganand, office-bearers Sridhar, Girija and Bhagyalakshmi demanded that the Government should stop any further process relating to handing over of the said land to Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

They also warned of discussing about waging a legal battle, by moving Court in this regard, if the authorities concerned continue to remain adamant by going ahead with their plans to execute the project.

