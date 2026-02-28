Rare Flying Snake rescued from Vijayanagar house

February 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A rare Orange-headed Flying Snake, also known as the Golden Tree Snake, was found inside a house at Vijayanagar First Stage, creating a brief scare before being safely rescued.

The non-venomous species, more commonly seen in coastal regions such as Mangaluru, is considered harmless and poses no threat to humans.

The snake was discovered hiding behind a grocery container in the kitchen of Gangadharappa, a retired MUDA Accounts Officer. Family members, who were chopping vegetables at the time, initially mistook the sound for utensils falling. On checking, they spotted the reptile.

The family members said, the snake is believed to have slipped in through a window and revealed that the same snake had been seen a few days earlier on a brinjal plant outside the house. They suspect that nearby electrical repair work may have disturbed it, forcing it to seek shelter in the electric pipe and later move indoors.

Noted snake rescuer and herpetologist Snake Shyam was alerted and he safely captured the reptile. He later confirmed that it belongs to the Flying Snake species, which is rare in the Mysuru region. “Its design is beautiful and though it looks different, it is completely harmless. These snakes are non-venomous and are more commonly seen in coastal areas. Finding one in Mysuru is unusual,” he said.

He added that flying snakes are known for their remarkable ability to glide between trees, a trait that often fascinates wildlife enthusiasts.

Summer season refuge

“I rescued over nine Bronzeback Tree Snakes in Mysuru last week and now I have caught a rare Orange-headed Flying Snake. These snakes usually live in trees and rarely come down to the ground or enter houses. I believe that the excessive summer heat in Mysuru, that too in February, and the fact that many trees have shed their leaves, are making it difficult for them to find shelter. They may be entering houses in search of a cooler place,” he told Star of Mysore this morning.

He appealed to residents not to harm the reptiles, reiterating that they are non-venomous. “Please do not kill them. Instead, call me if you spot such snakes in your homes,” he urged. Snake Shyam can be reached at: 99805-57797.