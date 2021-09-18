Baby girl lived with 5 dead bodies for 5 days

September 18, 2021

The two-and-a-half-year-old was found in almost unconscious state

Bengaluru: More horrific details have surfaced from the shocking suicide case of four members of a family and the death of a nine-month-old baby in Bengaluru. The family hailed from Hallagere in Mandya. The Police have rescued a minor girl who lived with the five dead bodies for five days in the house.

Five members of a family, including a nine-month-old child, were found dead at their residence at Thigalarapalya in Byadarahalli last. While the child starved to death, others hanged themselves, the Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31), her nine-month-old son, and Madhusagar (25). The incident came to light around 5 pm when Bharathi’s husband Shankar Hallagere, a journalist, returned home. He noticed the doors locked from inside and opened one of the windows to find his family members hanging. He later alerted the Police.

Family discord

Shankar, who runs a local newspaper, married Bharathi a few years ago. Sinchana, Sindhurani and Madhusagar were their children. The couple quarrelled frequently and on Sunday too they fought and Shankar walked out in a huff. He stayed in his office for two days and then went to Mysuru to meet his friends.

The two-and-a-half-year-old girl Preksha was found in an almost unconscious state and she lived in the house where the dead bodies were hanging from the ceiling. The girl was found in the room where Madhusagar was hanged. Preksha has been admitted to a private hospital. The Police said that she would need treatment and counselling.

Though it appears a case of suicide, it has to be confirmed in the post-mortem.

Soumendu Mukharjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), said that the reason for the five deaths is yet to be ascertained. “We have not found a death note from the house. Shankar is in a state of shock. He will be inquired as soon as he is fit,” he said.

Fights with spouses

Meanwhile, Shankar has said that his daughters came home after fighting with their husbands. Instead of resolving the issue and sending them back to their husbands, his wife Bharathi encouraged them to stay back.

“I worked hard to get my daughters Sinchana and Sindhurani educated. Son Madhusagar was also an engineering graduate and worked in a private company. Sinchana had come back home after having a fight with her husband over an ear-piercing ceremony for their daughter. There were no issues regarding finances. They have taken extreme decisions on trivial issues,” Shankar said.

Police said that neighbours have informed them that there was a fight between Shankar and his son Madhusgar. After the fight, Shankar had walked out of the house. After the incident, the family had committed suicide on Sunday.

Shankar told the Police that he called his family members for three days which went unanswered.